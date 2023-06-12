Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Pambula's Frank Davey receives Order of Australia Medal as part of King's Birthday honours

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:18pm, first published June 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pambula local, Frank Kirkwood Davey, receives Order of Australia Medal nomination for service to community.
Pambula local, Frank Kirkwood Davey, receives Order of Australia Medal nomination for service to community.

It was like any other March evening in Pambula Beach on the far south coast for Frank Kirkwood Davey and his wife Meryll, but an email from the Governor-General was going to change all that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.