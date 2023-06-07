Magnet
'It is a privilege that I do not take lightly,' six firefighters deployed to Alberta, Canada to help during fire emergency

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 3:43pm
Jamie Harris from Wauchope, Anthony Post from Tumut, Jarod Addinsall from Eden, Adrien Thompson from Coffs Harbour, Dave Anderson from Bathurst, Vince Bolton from Grafton and Matt Model from Port Macquarie. Picture supplied.
Jamie Harris from Wauchope, Anthony Post from Tumut, Jarod Addinsall from Eden, Adrien Thompson from Coffs Harbour, Dave Anderson from Bathurst, Vince Bolton from Grafton and Matt Model from Port Macquarie. Picture supplied.

Within New South Wales's RFS Headquarters in Sydney on June 6, six firefighters from Forestry Corporation were being briefed on the current fire emergency in Alberta, Canada, where they will be deployed for the next 42-days.

James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

