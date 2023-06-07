ABS statistics show how Eden is struggling

Pam Skelton knows the Eden community is struggling; not only does she see the increasing amount of food required from the Sydney food bank for many visitors to the Community Pantry every week, but a whole swathe of statistics paint the picture for her.
"Our community is still reeling from not only the effects of the 2020 fires, but more recently from the pandemic, floods and now pressures related to the cost of living," Ms Skelton said.
She said for over three years communities had faced adversity and this continued adversity had, for many, forced them into isolation; isolation from family and friends and isolation from their communities.
"This has fuelled negative mental health impacts. This is reflected and supported by Eden Community Access Centre (ECAC) collaborations with the local Rural Fire Service, SES, Marine Rescue and other service organisations, such as ESSCI (Eden Social and Services Club Inc) who report declining numbers of volunteers and people stepping up into leadership positions," Ms Skelton said.
"It is also supported by the waiting lists to see professional counsellors and psychologists locally."
Ms Skelton points to the contributing factors identified in the 2021 Bureau of Statistics figures which include low levels of education, high levels of unemployment, low levels of income and high levels of disadvantage and vulnerable cohorts of people.
"The effect of negative social impacts on our community are many and varied.
"They include individuals withdrawing from social interactions, increased mental health issues, reduced numbers of people contributing altruistically to community, lack of opportunity to participate because of income and living remotely," she said.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics confirms Eden is at a disadvantage financially, through employment, and with vulnerable populations, when compared to NSW generally and nationally in Australia.
Eden has a lower percentage of people in the labour force when compared to state and national figures. Eden has 44.5 per cent, state 58.7 per cent and nationally 61.1 per cent.
The town has a very low proportion of people with tertiary education when compared to state and national figures. Eden has 9.4 per cent, state 18.55 per cent and nationally 17.85 per cent.
Looking at incomes, 29.7 per cent of households in Eden have under $650 a week compared to NSW 16.3 per cent and nationally 16.5 per cent. Median weekly personal incomes in Eden are much lower at $577, compared to NSW $813 and nationally $805.
"These statistics indicate a community which is disadvantaged," Ms Skelton said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
