Community Pantry's food uptake increasing due to hard times

Another month and another rate increase will undoubtedly add to the financial and mental health stresses being felt, with community support services saying they are seeing ever increasing demand for help.
Financial stress is taking its toll with more people needing food parcels, manager of the Eden Community Access Centre Carina Severs said following the RBA board's rate rise to 4.1 per cent, the 12th interest rate hike in little more than a year.
"We're seeing an increase in need, something that has grown over the last eight months," Ms Severs said.
At the Community Pantry, rural support worker Pam Skelton said things had certainly changed.
READ ALSO:
"Since the bushfires, floods and COVID we've seen a steady increase in accessing the pantry. It's bit like a rush hour on Thursday when we open and our shelves are emptying faster," Ms Skelton said.
The Community Pantry has increased the size of orders from the Sydney food bank to try and cope with demand.
With the announcement of another rate rise on June 6, there is concern that more hardship will filter through the community, often to manifest in people's mental health.
Ms Severs cites the cost of rent, lack of accommodation, low incomes and mortgage stress as a combination of factors affecting the community.
"Our little handouts are good but they're just bandaids. What we're starting to see are mental health issues increasing and when that happens you see marriage breakdowns, and an increase in domestic violence," Ms Severs said.
READ MORE:
At the Community Pantry, following the Thursday rush, about 20 hampers go out to people unable to get to the pantry or in remote locations.
"What is happening in our community is very serious, it's a very disadvantaged community. Eden often feels at the end of the line for services," Ms Skelton said.
"Andectodally demand for mental health services is increasing and will increase further. Many of the formal supports which came in after the bushfires are being moved and so we are more on our own and neighbourly responses and care have a role to play.
"I believe mental health services are stretched to their maximum," Ms Skelton said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.