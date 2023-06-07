Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'It's to cultivate the love of poetry and also to acknowledge students,' Poetry Awards held on South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Cary-Starr, Nikita McCosker, and Mrs Christy Roe from Eden Primary School. Picture supplied.
Toni Cary-Starr, Nikita McCosker, and Mrs Christy Roe from Eden Primary School. Picture supplied.

Eden students have been celebrated for their creativity, passion and rhyme as they cleaned up at the Black Parrot Poetry Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.