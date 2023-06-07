Eden students have been celebrated for their creativity, passion and rhyme as they cleaned up at the Black Parrot Poetry Awards.
The Black Parrot Poetry Awards were founded and are funded by author and illustrator Toni Cary-Starr, who said she wanted to promote the preservation of the poetry form amongst young people.
"It's to cultivate the love of poetry and also to acknowledge students that do like writing poetry, and there are quite a few, and they don't ever really get acknowledgement," Toni said.
READ ABOUT TONI:
"It's for students only, it's not for any adults or cities, [and] we also accept homeschoolers. It's not just mainstream schools."
Approximately eight schools participated in the 2022/23 competition.
Two winners were selected in each of the four categories determined by school grades: years 5-6, years 7-8, years 9-10, and years 11-12, with Highly Commended awards given where appropriate.
The eight student winners were awarded a total of $800 for their poems.
Under the guidance of teacher and librarian Mrs Christy Roe of Eden Primary School, students prepared poems to be judged by Toni.
READ ALSO:
Three Eden students were announced as winners: all previous students from grades five and six.
First place was shared between Nikita McCosker, now at Eden Marine High, for her poem "The Attack of the Zombies" and Willow May Stewart-Goodwin for her poem "Books".
Having returned to her home in Ireland, Willow's certificate and prize were accepted by her teacher on her behalf.
Nikita bravely chose to read her poem to the assembled group, which included her grandparents, John and Ella McCosker.
The Highly Commended Prize went to Ariah Locklier, also now at Eden Marine High, for her poem "Didn't Need It", which Toni read to the group.
Illustrator and artist Toni said the poems were judged on the descriptive words used, the metaphors and the emotions that bubbled up through the language on the page.
READ ALSO:
"The Attack of the Zombies was funny, it wasn't a serious piece of work, it was very visual. She was talking about [being] in the garden and the hose was flying everywhere, and the sun was shining, and it hit her mother's nose, and the spray was everywhere, and through all this she saw people turning into zombies," Toni said.
"It was very witty and very clever.
"Whereas another work was quite serious, quite poignant. It spoke about one of her friends at school, I gather it was one of her friends but it could have been her in disguise, and she was talking about another girl talking over her, and not letting her have her say.
"It was rather deep and meaningful."
The Awards will be run again in 2024 commencing in Term 2 and finishing in Book Week, while the maximum prize money available will remain at $2000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.