From the fairway: Golf results

The Golf Club had a busy week.
Saturday was the 4 person Ambrose event sponsored by the Sheppard family. There was a minute's silence for Michael Sheppard who passed away during the week. Mike was a long-time member and one of the men that it was always nice to play with. He will be missed around the club.
The winners of the competition were Grant Chenhall, Mark Thornton, Grant Shepperd and Stephen Lynch with a score of a net 54. In the Mixed section, Bob and Anne Wilcox teamed with John Liddell and Anne Rankin with a net score of 56. George Wilkinson hit the golden shot on the 3rd . A great day was had by all with a crew of visitors from Bombala.
Wednesday Sue Kelly had a great score of 41 points. Wendy Farrell was second with 34. Wendy also had the golden shot and balls went to 30. The men played Tuesday. George Wilkinson had a win with 39 points. Other prize winners were Michael Skitt and Anthony Clarke. Balls went to 30 and Ian Hamdorf hit the golden shot.
Next Saturday will be the monthly medals for both men and women. John Fletcher will be the sponsor for the men.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.