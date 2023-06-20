THIS IS EDEN ... with Adam Cooper the butcher at South Coast Meats

Meet Adam Cooper who grew up in the Bega Valley and more recently has returned to the area to work as a butcher at South Coast Meats.
How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I have been working at South Coast Meats since February.
What do you like most about your job?
It's working with community, that the big thing about working for a small business, we're helping out other small businesses and becoming part of a greater community.
What do you like least about your job?
The hours, we usually have 10 hour days.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
The beach, any of them it doesn't matter they're all great.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I'd probably buy into this shop with my mate who owns it and make it something big.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
My wife. I'd be lost without her.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Friendly, sunny, happy.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
A bit more entertainment to draw people in.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
