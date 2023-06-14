THIS IS EDEN ... with Lynda Paterson from Maritime Art and Antiquities

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
My husband and I have been running the shop for the last couple of years but we also had it in Victoria, so we've been doing this for probably eight years or so.
What do you like most about your job?
I like to meet the people that come in. You get to meet some really interesting people and the stock that's available and the things that we sell are really different and fascinating.
What do you like least about your job?
The cleaning. There's a lot of maintenance that foes into it like dusting, polishing, vacuuming, cleaning glass displays from fingerprints and that sort of thing.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
The walk from Cocora Beach to Quarantine Bay would be my favourite. I haven't had much of a chance to go exploring because we've been busy with the shop since we've arrived but I do like to go on that walk fairly often.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
Just finish the renovations on my house and then I guess I'd help my kids out after that.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
I'd say a car! At the moment I drive a lot and when you live in the city you don't have to but here you do.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
It's geographically perfect!
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
I think the Bega Valley Shire Council needs to work more in sync with the Eden community for things to prosper here.
I sense that a lot of small communities in Australia battle with their local councils, that don't come to ask the community directly what they want and need.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
