THIS IS EDEN ... with Thaua elder Steven Holmes.

This week's profile Q&A series features a chat with Thaua elder Steven Holmes who tells us a little bit about his early life, passions and what he gets up to.
Uncle Steven was born in Pambula hospital in 1964 and shortly thereafter he returned to his home in Wonboyn.
What you might not know is that his home was not in a house at all.
"My family lived in a cave until they made enough money from fishing to buy a tent," he said.
When asked what he does for work or what achievements he looks back at proudly, the main one was his push to have Ben Boyd's name removed from National Parks.
Currently Uncle Steven is involved in cultural fishing wherein he uses his knowledge of the water to catch fish and then distribute freely to his Indigenous community.
"I catch fish in a net and then hand them out to the [Indigneous] community. They do not pay for any fish. Of late though I haven't been able to continue due to weather but I will again soon," he said.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
Wonboyn. It might not be Eden but it's close enough.
What makes our area special?
To me it would be that l am walking and fishing the same lands as my Ancestors Budginbro, Char ree Larra and their son Oswald Walters Brierley (Aboriginal whaler) of Turembullerer (Twofold Bay).
If you won 1 million dollars what would you do first?
I would look after my family.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
I can't live without salt water and seafood.
What parts of the area's history or stories stand out to you?
The beginning of the history, the stories of when Budginbro met Benjamin Boyd and Oswald Walters Brierley at Oyster Bay which led to the translation of the Thaua language.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
Definitely affordable housing. A better understanding of the local Thaua Aboriginal Culture.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
