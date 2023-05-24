Eden Whalers reveal new jersey at Sir Doug Nicholls Round alongside Bermagui Breakers

Excitement and pride was felt both on and off the field at the weekend, as the Bermagui Breakers hosted Eden in a very special Indigenous round of Aussie rules.
On Saturday May 20, both clubs revealed their newly re-designed inclusive jerseys which featured designs from local Indigenous artists.
Eden Whalers president Peter Russell said the club had been very proud to see their senior ladies and men's teams wear the new jerseys for the first time.
"We were all really impressed with the effort that went into it from both clubs to make the day as special as it was," he said.
Mr Russell said the Eden Whalers had been stoked to see the new designs of the Bermagui Breakers' jerseys.
"I think both clubs just sort of looked at each other's jerseys and were really impressed with them," he said.
"You see you can release a new jersey at any time, but to do it in time for this round and be able to share the day with the Bermagui club who we've always had a really good relationship with, meant a lot more to us."
Mr Russell said the game had started with a welcome to country and smoking ceremony which included some traditional dances.
"In one of the dances, two of the dancers wore the new jerseys," he said.
Mr Russell said results from the day included some wins and losses across the teams with their under 11s losing by a few goals and the under 16 girls having "a good win".
Meanwhile their ladies team had a "great win" and the the men had a "hard fought loss".
Mr Russell said another reason the round on the weekend had been extra special was the arrival of Sapphire Coast AFL marketing team.
"I'd like to thank Maddy O'Connor from the Sapphire Coast AFL for her work, dedication and drive behind turning this into a marquee game and bringing down their marketing team to highlight the game," he said.
Mr Russell said the Eden Whalers new jerseys have amassed a lot of interest, with many people asking how they could support the club and buy their own.
"We're going to do a second run of the jerseys where people can order some for themselves online, with various sizes and you can choose a number you like to go on the back of it," he said.
Anyone interested in purchasing an Eden Whalers jersey is encouraged to keep an eye on the club's Facebook page where they'll be releasing the link for purchase.
