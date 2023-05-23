This is Eden ... with assistant dog BluJane

Many need no introduction to BluJane, the American Staffordshire Terrier assistant dog who has won the hearts of many, while she accompanies Lachy Armfield on his day to day activities in Eden.
How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I have lived in Eden ever since me and my human family moved to the town in 2017.
What do you like most about your job?
Getting to go everywhere with Lachy and getting to see the sights which is very stimulating for me.
What do you like least about your job?
I don't like supermarkets but I do love children so there's good and bad sides to going out to the shops.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
The beach. I love running up and down Aslings Beach especially.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
Nothing much would change for me, I'm already living my best life. I get fed really well.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
Food I love my raw feedings and all the good stuff really.
What is one of your greatest memories while living in Eden?
Howling to the last post on Anzac Day. Especially if there's a trumpet player, I'll sit and howl to it the entire time. I've been told it sounds a bit eerie and like I'm paying tribute to all the Anzacs.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Beautiful sunny place.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
