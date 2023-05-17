Family business has what you need for any paint job Advertising Feature

Michael Grealy and his family outside their store in Pambula. Picture supplied

Getting your paint job done right, the first time, is easy when you visit Bristol Paints Pambula.



It's the store for everybody, not just the tradies.

Having been in operation in Pambula since October 1995, Bristol Paints is everybody's local one-stop-shop for all things paint.

"Anything related to paint, we have it," said Michael Grealy, the new owner.

This includes a large range of household paints for all jobs, car paints for touch-ups and full re-spray's, industrial paints and DIY paints.



They stock Bristol, Taubmans and Haymes paint, ensuring you have the best quality products to achieve the perfect results for all jobs. Beyond this, they also have all the tools you will need along the way, including brushes, rollers, scrapers, ladders and more.



Though, perhaps just as important is the invaluable advice Michael and his team have to share with their customers.

"Everyone in here has a vast amount of knowledge," Michael said. "We give really good quality advice on all areas."



Shutterstock picture

This is no surprise, considering Michael has 11 years experience managing the business, under the previous owner, and a bank of knowledge to show for it. He and his wife recently bought the business with the desire to proudly service the local area, a community which they are heavily involved in and care deeply about.

"We are an as 'local family business' as it gets," Michael said. "We just felt like buying the business was the right move for us. We want to stay in Pambula and we want to continue raising our family here. We love the Pambula Penguins, the soccer club, and everything we do is Pambula."



"I love the local community, they're all family to me," Michael said.

