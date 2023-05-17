Magnet
Eden football codes reveal new Indigenous artwork playing jerseys

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 17 2023 - 8:30pm, first published 5:30pm
Eden's Mark Gleeson and Joe Stewart present the Tigers' new-look jersey, while the Eden Whalers are set to reveal their Indigenous design this Saturday. Pictures supplied.
Eden's Aussie rules and rugby league clubs are off to a strong and exciting start to the season with the release of their newly re-designed jerseys.

