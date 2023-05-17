Eden's Aussie rules and rugby league clubs are off to a strong and exciting start to the season with the release of their newly re-designed jerseys.
The 2023 jerseys of the Eden Tigers and Whalers have been designed with an inclusive approach and incorporate a special focus on Indigenous artwork.
The clubs enlisted local Indigenous artists Alison Simpson and Joe Stewart to help design the new jerseys.
Representatives from both clubs said the Indigenous designs included into the teams' new jerseys would not only pay homage to the contributions of their past and present players, but to the local First Nations culture as well.
Eden Tigers junior registrar Rochelle Sykes said the jersey they presented before the community in late April was a very exciting time for the club that would help unify all their players.
"Players of all ages get to wear the same jersey and the younger kids are really excited about it because they look up to the older players and this will help unite all our players," she said.
Ms Sykes said Mr Stewart had deep roots in the club, having played with the Tigers since he was five years old and having coached several teams over the years.
"We explained to Joe that we wanted to include the female side of the club as well so the design is called the men and women of the sea," she said.
Ms Sykes said their new jersey had been very well received by the community.
"We normally have an Indigenous round with a separate jersey but we thought 'why don't we do it all the time' and decided to put it on the jersey for all the players, from the under 7s to our seniors," she said.
"We've had a lot of positive responses to it and we've even had feedback from other clubs within the community that told us what a great idea it was."
Meanwhile, anticipation continues to build for the unveiling of the Eden Whalers new jerseys, which will be revealed to the public this Saturday, May 20.
Eden Whalers president Peter Russell said the club was stoked to present their new jerseys alongside the Bermagui football club at the Sir Doug Nicholls round in Bermagui.
"It makes us so proud to pay homage to all the Indigenous players that have been part of our club and it also gives our Indigenous players that sense of ownership," he said.
Mr Russell said the jerseys had arrived this week, which was "perfect timing".
"This will be the first time since the local league started in 1984 that there has been a standalone Indigenous game where both teams have designed a jersey and wear it for the game," he said.
It's going to be a big milestone- Peter Russell president of the Eden Whalers
Mr Russell said anyone interested in joining the club was always welcome to get in touch. The club has availability for players to join the U9, U11, U16 girls, senior ladies or men's teams.
The Eden Whaler jerseys were designed by Wiradjuri artist Ms Simpson who has lived and worked on Thaua and Djiringanj country on and off over the last 26 years.
Ms Simpson incorporated several symbols into her artwork which helped to tell the story of the Eden Whalers.
She explained that the 'U shapes' found within the centre section of the artwork, surrounding the whale, were representative of the players.
"Whenever you see a U shape in an Aboriginal artwork it generally represents a person sitting down with their legs crossed," she said.
"When it comes to Aboriginal art these symbols were really important to convey messages."
Ms Simpson said the wave-like circles around the team represent the ripple effect the sport can have on everyone who was a part of it.
Meanwhile at the bottom of the artwork the three patterns symbolised the stepping stones of the club's growth.
Ms Simpson said it had been a very humbling experience to be asked to create the first Indigenous design for an Eden Whalers jersey.
"The biggest joy for me is to see this growth in our community, the inclusion of our culture because historically it has been different and that shows to me the progression we've made," she said.
Ms Simpson said the positive ripple effect of the jersey's inclusive designs was already being felt within the community.
"It's about breaking down barriers and bringing people together through a journey of sport, art and culture and the collaboration of all these things and that makes me proud," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.