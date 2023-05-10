THIS IS EDEN... with Dean Muscat

Meet Dean Muscat who first moved to Eden as one of the share holders of Hotel Australasia in 2003.
It was during his time of working at Hotel Australasia as the manager there that he met his future wife Stacy Timms.
Originally from Malta, Dean moved to Australia in 2000, lived in Wollongong for three years before moving to the Far South Coast.
Currently Dean works for Transport NSW within the road construction crew and frequently travels across the state for his work.
What do you like most and least about the jobs you have/had?
There's nothing I can complain about with Hotel Australasia, it was a great time. I met a lot of very interesting characters from Eden, made a lot of friends and I met Stacy there.
My current job is good and the only problem I have with it is being away from my family as I travel all over NSW with work.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
That's a very, very hard question to answer because we're pretty spoiled down here. We got beautiful beaches and the bush but I think one of my favourite spots will be North Head in Eden, because we go fishing there.
My other favourite spot is the walk around the back part of the lake heading towards Aslings Beach, Kai and I take our mountain bikes there all the time.
What makes Eden so special?
The way people look out for each other, they're a really friendly community. If somebody needs help, they just genuinely jump in and help and don't expect anything back. It's a very close knit community.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I'd buy a big block of land in the bush and just play with my old cars.
What's one thing you can't live without?
Family
What part of Eden's history or stories has stood out to you?
The old whaling system where the Aboriginals worked together with the white fellas for the whale hunting. It's something to be very proud of down here.
In the time you've lived here, what changes have you seen happening in Eden?
The town is becoming more progressive. The whole look of the township, everything's coming back to life slowly and people are working together towards one goal, putting us back on the map more and more.
What do you think Eden still needs as a community?
There needs to be a change of attitude in some people towards tourists visiting our town. When the tourists come in there's people who whinge about it, but we need it for the progress of Eden. We need to keep moving forward or we'll be left behind.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
