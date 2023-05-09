All you need to know about the upcoming South Coast Wedding Fair and Trail

Glamorous gowns, delectable treats and glasses of bubbles won't be the only things to look forward to at this year's South Coast Wedding Fair event.
Sapphire Coast Wedding and Events (SCWE) has extended their annual event to two days, for the weekend of May 20 and 21, with an entire day dedicated to the new wedding trail.
SCWE owner, Jess O'Donnell said she was looking forward to the Something Blue Wedding Fair and Trail which had several exciting additions.
"I think the best thing is to keep an open mind because it won't be a traditional wedding fair, there is going to be a few unique and wonderful surprises," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said the response from local vendors had blown her away, with seven venues taking part in the Wedding Trail on the Saturday and 35 vendors listed to showcase at the Wedding Fair at Oaklands in Pambula on Sunday.
"I think it's really special to see how many people are getting behind it," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said it would not have been possible to run such a big event without the help of all the people involved in the two-day event.
"I would love to thank my friends and family members that have contributed and offered to help on the day," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said there was already a lot of interest building up for the event with people registering from places as far as Cooma, Canberra and Nowra.
"I think that it's really gaining its own momentum and I'm hoping that means that it's going to cement the area as a destination wedding location," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said the Something Blue Wedding Trail and Fair would provide an action packed weekend that offered people the chance to not only discover "a taste of the many unique vendors on the Sapphire Coast", but also explore multiple venues as well.
Seven venues spreading from south of Bermagui to Eden have set aside some time for guests to meet, greet and be given a tour of the grounds as part of the Wedding Trail event on Saturday, May 20.
The seven venues include accommodation venues Fairway Motor Inn and Sapphire Valley Caravan Park.
Wedding venues Mimosa Wines, Heritage Grange and Oaklands Event Centre.
Along with Broadwater Oysters and Dulcie's Cottage in Merimbula.
Ms O'Donnell recommended people to make the most of the Wedding Trail, which offered the unique opportunity to visit several venues in one day, without the hassle of organising it yourself individually.
The wedding trail will begin in Merimbula with the first venue, Fairway Motor Inn at 9am on Saturday May 20.
Find the full list of times the venues and the times they will be open for the trail listed below:
Ms O'Donnell said the venues chosen would help showcase a variety of different services available within the Sapphire Coast, rather than focusing on ceremony and reception locations alone.
"The trail will host a variety of different businesses to cater for different parts of the wedding plans, for example you might look for a place for family to stay when they're visiting, or you might be looking for something to do when they're visiting," she said.
"Broadwater Oysters for example are putting together a destination wedding experience which they will reveal to guests during the Wedding Trail."
Ms O'Donnell said Broadwater Oysters' wedding offerings were an excellent example of ways local businesses could showcase what the Sapphire Coast is known for, that brought about an original and fresh approach to celebrating the big day.
The Wedding Fair hosted at Oaklands Event Centre on Sunday May 21 is free and open to all, beginning at 11am and finishing at 2.30pm.
Guests will be greeted by concierges and presented with a glass of bubbly on arrival, before being led towards the vendors within.
"We have over 35 amazing vendors showcasing their offerings, so people can easily arrange their wedding while they're there and even book with some of them on the day," she said.
One of the big elements of the annual Something Blue Wedding Fair and crowd favourite is the fashion parade.
Organised and run by Carla and Cate owners of CC Bridal Boutique, the fashion parade is sure to impress.
At the end of the fashion parade an exciting activity dubbed trash the dress, will bring a fresh twist to the parade, which is sure to surprise and entertain guests.
Trash the dress will give guests the wild delight of throwing colour onto a new wedding dress donated by CC Bridal boutique.
"It's a cool way of showing what you can do with your dress after the wedding and it'll make for some colourful photos," Ms O'Donnell said.
Ms O'Donnell said there was going to be so many different services on offer during the day that guests were sure be kept very busy browsing.
"We've got some really cool things planned for that day, from bridal body painting, to woodwork, wedding mandalas and exotic honeymoons in places like South Africa," she said.
Ms O'Donnell said she's also arranged some entertainment for the partners, with a poker and party pies addition to the event.
The event will come to a close with the draw of the lucky door prizes valued at a total of over $2,500 which will be hosted shortly after the fashion parade finale.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
