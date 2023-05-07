Wanderer Festival has announced a stellar line-up of artists joining the epic Far South Coast event in 2023.
Monday's artist announcement was led by the unstoppable Ocean Alley and their infectious blend of psychedelic surf rock.
Other highlights include UK group Django Django, who fuse classic psychedelia with three-part harmonies, garage rock, and techno; storyteller and creator, Gamilaraay woman Thelma Plum with her sophisticated pop-folk; US rhythym and blues musician Son Little; and Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball of Gomez fame.
Meanwhile, the world-famous Flying Fruit Fly Circus, featuring Australia's top young circus artists, will also perform its gravity-defying circus cabaret Over the Top.
The announcement included more than 40 artists (see below), who will join The Jungle Giants, Spiderbait, Kevin Morby, Lisa Mitchell and more previously announced talent for what is shaping up to be another epic Wanderer Festival in Pambula Beach this September.
More artists will be announced in coming months with the full line-up featuring more than 70 artists and encompassing a world-class program of music, art, comedy, theatre, circus and artisan workshops over three unforgettable days and nights.
The unique and creative spirit of the Sapphire Coast region is integral and will be featured throughout the music and arts program, epicurean feasts and craft offerings.
Festival organiser Simon Daly said he was thrilled with how Wanderer was shaping up this year.
"We're curating a really strong program consistent with what Wanderer is all about. It is diverse in every sense and includes plenty of well known favourites as well as amazing new talent.
"We are really proud to be delivering such a world-class event in the Sapphire Coast.
"It is really rewarding creating something so equally loved by both the local community as well as travellers coming from all over Australia for an unforgettable experience in this stunning part of the world."
Minister for Jobs and Tourism and Minister for the Arts John Graham said the Wanderer Festival line-up would prove a huge drawcard for visitors to the NSW South Coast and help boost the local economy.
"Music festivals are an integral part of our NSW music culture and economy. The NSW government is excited to bring this festival to the regional communities in Bega Valley, driving visitors for a cultural experience in a beautiful part of the country.
"Events such as this will no doubt revive the touring circuit on the south coast," Mr Graham said.
Wandere Festival is taking place from September 29 - October 1, 2023 at Pambula Sportsground, Pambula Beach.
The full line up to be announced soon will include more than 70 artists and encompass music, comedy, theatre, circus and artisan workshops
Tickets for Wanderer are priced according to age-group and the presale ranges from $40-$120 for a single day ticket, and $100-$310 for a three-day festival pass. Tickets are available from Wanderer.com.au
Music
Ocean Alley * Django Django (UK) * The Jungle Giants * Thelma Plum
Spiderbait * Kevin Morby (USA) * Son Little (USA)
Alice Skye * Annie Hamilton * Art Vs Science * Babe Rainbow
Bega Sound Collective * Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (Gomez, UK)
CW Stoneking * Dice * Djinama Yilaga * Flavuh
Freya Josephine Hollick * Goldie * Haiku Hands
Jack Biilmann & The Black Tide * Jacoténe * Kim Churchill
Lisa Mitchell * Melbourne Ska Orchestra * Montaigne
* Prodikal-1 * Robyn Martin * Rum Jungle * Steph Strings
Stonewave Taiko * The Big Lost Band * The Thin White Ukes
Urthboy * Whiskey Dram & More To Come
Arts
Flying Fruit Fly Circus * Adam Page * The Super Amazing Dolphin Show
Welcome To Country * Duurunu Miru Dancers * Fling Physical Theatre
Frankentoys * La Petite Grande * Liam Power * Polite Mammals
We Shaped Up Like This & More To Come
