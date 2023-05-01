Tathra has continued its stand-out early season form with a convincing win over the Snowy River Bears.
While both headed into the Group 16 round three contest at Tathra Beach Country Club unbeaten this season, the Sea Eagles had it all their way in the 50-10 victory.
Tathra saw five separate try-scorers across the line in just the first half, while kicker James Bower-Scott was again on fire with four conversions to see the teams head into the break at 28-0.
In the second half, Dylan Shaw crossed twice, while Cody Preo and Declan Bower-Scott both added a further try each to their first-half efforts.
The Bears managed to claw two tries back late in the game, but in quick succession, but they were too little too late.
The result, coupled with last week's decisive win over Bega, meant the Tathra Sea Eagles have soared to a huge ladder lead after just three games.
The Eden Tigers are also three from three this season, but Tathra has a points differential of 124 while Eden's is 58.
The Tigers hosted Bombala on Sunday and came away with a hard-fought 28-18 win.
The home side scored four tries in the first half. The Blue Heelers struck first soon after the break but went down in the six tries to three contest.
Meanwhile, in other Group 16 first grade games at the weekend, Merimbula-Pambula defeated the Cooma Stallions 36-28, Batemans Bay defeated Moruya 32-4 and Bega's premiership defence continues to struggle, going down to the visiting Narooma Devils 28-10.
In the league-tag, the Cooma Fillies played a 12-all draw with Merimbula-Pambula, while the Eden Tigerettes and Bombala High Heelers also couldn't be separated on 14 apiece.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
