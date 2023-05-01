Works scheduled for Barclay Street, Eden

Motorists and residents passing through Eden are advised that works will be carried out on Barclay Street for the day.
Local contractors will be resealing the road surface between Wave Street and Imlay Street, on Tuesday May 2, from 7am to 5pm.
Road users should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Bega Valley Shire Council has advised traffic control will be on site to assist, and signs will be in place.
There will be no on-street parking for the duration of the works.
To get the latest road information and updates of the shire's roads, visit Live Traffic NSW.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
