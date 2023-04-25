Magnet
Anzac Day photos: Eden's ceremony of remembrance

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:50pm, first published April 25 2023 - 4:30pm
Eden's Anzac Day ceremony brought several hundred people together as they marched behind special guests from the Australian Defence Force.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

