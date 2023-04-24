Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Countdown for Gravity Eden MTB Park is on, with exciting event lined up for September!

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:48pm, first published April 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The countdown for the Gravity Eden Mountain Bike Park is on, with an opening date projected for July 2023 and an exciting MTB event in September. Picture by Flow MTB
The countdown for the Gravity Eden Mountain Bike Park is on, with an opening date projected for July 2023 and an exciting MTB event in September. Picture by Flow MTB

The countdown for the Gravity Eden Mountain Bike (MTB) Park is on, with an opening date projected for July 2023 and an exciting MTB event in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.