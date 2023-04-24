Countdown for Gravity Eden MTB Park is on, with exciting event lined up for September!

The countdown for the Gravity Eden Mountain Bike (MTB) Park is on, with an opening date projected for July 2023 and an exciting MTB event in September.
Once open the park will offer riders 56km of premium machine-built tracks over 20 unique trails built by specialist mountain bike trail experts Contour Works.
Eden's purpose-built, all-mountain singletracks will cater for a range of rider capabilities and skills, all located within the Nullica Stare Forest, adjacent to the Eden township.
Once opened, the Eden MTB park will link up with other mountain biking destinations in the South Coast such as Mogo, Narooma and Tathra.
Eden Mountain Bike Club president, Stan Soroka, said the collection of mountain biking trails on the South Coast would easily link up with trails all across NSW and the ACT, which in turn would attract riders from across the country and garner interest internationally.
"Now that we've got this concentration in the southeast pocket of NSW, people travelling from overseas can consider riding in Canberra and then travel through Nowra, Mogo, Narooma, Tathra and then into Eden," he said.
"Then they'd switch to the snowy mountains and that's three weeks of solid riding."
Mr Soroka said the Eden MTB park had already amassed interest from riders from outer state, especially ones who typically liked to ride in the snowy mountains.
"The tracks in the snowy mountains are closing tomorrow, they're going to dismantle the jumps because they're on the ski runs and they're getting ready for the snow season now," he said.
"I had two phone calls from Canberra today, from people who said they're looking at the coast now that Thredbo is too cold and are interested because it's only three hours away."
While there is no set date for the official launch of the MTB park in July yet, Mr Soroka said the public should keep an eye on the Gravity Eden MTB Park social media pages, where they'd be announcing the dates once finalised.
Mr Soroka said their aim was to launch in winter to help generate a boost into the local economy, especially with the recent finish to the Cruise Ship season.
"Having owned businesses in Eden I know what it's like, you struggle in the winter months until September but the mountain bike trails is going to change that, as we get people coming down to make the most of them over weekends and winter holidays," he said.
Mr Soroka said the businesses across the Bega Valley would also benefit from a big influx of visitors in the September period, when the Eden MTB park will play host to the Quad Crown race events.
Starting with The Wild Penguin in Tasmania in the last week of April, the next event would be hosted in Queensland and then to Tathra and Eden on the South Coast, before moving into Victoria.
"It's going to bring professional trail runner to the area and people with all different levels, they'll be different categories to compete in and is open to everyone," Mr Soroka said.
"There'll be about 1000 people coming, it going to be a very important event that we're hosting and Quad Crown has already come to map out the course and said the trails were fantastic."
While the quality of the trails provided the opportunity for professionals to have a great run, Mr Soroka insisted that there were a range of trails to match different levels from beginner to accomplished riders.
"It's obviously an extreme sport but it's open to all levels and we'll have the pump track where people can first learn and we'll offer training too," he said.
"Then on the mountain bike trails we've got runs similar to the snow, from green runs for beginners to blue and then black runs for experienced riders".
Mr Soroka said one of the green runs took riders though the rain forest, giving people "a scenic taste for it".
People looking to stay connected with updates of the Eden MTB park can visit the Gravity Eden website, sign up to the mailing list and follow their Facebook and Instagram pages online.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
