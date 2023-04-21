How self-employed Australians can access finance to grow their business

In Australia, self-employed individuals can obtain financing for their businesses. It can help them facilitate growth by hiring more staff, acquiring new equipment, and scaling up their inventory. Increased funding enables you to reach new markets and improves your visibility.

This article outlines available financing options for self-employed Australians who want to grow their businesses:

1. Traditional business loans

Traditional loans are the most conventional business loans available from banks. Once approved, your bank will require you to return the money after a particular period with some interest. These business loans for self employed Aussies are usually readily available, can be unsecured, and require little documentation.

Meanwhile, some financial institutions can have stringent approval requirements that you may have to meet. These include a good credit score and bank statements covering a particular period.

Although most loans may sometimes take you through rigorous vetting and background checks, they're usually long-term and fit for your investment. They're worth taking if you're confident of meeting their eligibility criteria and can help you grow your business quickly.

2. Invoice financing

You can also acquire financing from your outstanding invoices if you need immediate cash flow to grow your business. You can send your unpaid invoices to third-party companies offering financing as the lender devices ways to collect money from customers who owe you. However, the amount you may get equates to the value of the outstanding invoice balances.

If the money your customers owe you is quite a lump sum, you can get as much funding as you need to grow your business. This funding is also handy if traditional financing is impossible due to their possibly high-interest rates or your credit score doesn't qualify you for the loans.

Non-resource invoice financing may be more feasible as it lets the financing company assume the risk if your customer defaults on payment. However, if you want to engage with a financing company in the future, opt for resource financing. They'll assume the repayment mandate should your customers default on repayment.

3. Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending

Investors and borrowers can meet on designated platforms that facilitate borrowing and lending through peer-to-peer lending. It can be your ideal choice to finance your business if you want to scale up. Peer-to-peer lending is another option to fund your business if you can't meet stringent requirements from banks.

With P2P borrowing, lenders and borrowers agree on various terms that bind them into an agreement, including repayment and shared benefits. However, it's best to consider the P2P basics before deciding with your lender.

The meeting platform is usually a medium for negotiations and agreement signings, although this financing option may carry a few risks. It'd help to know the credit, liquidity, and fraud risks when obtaining financing through P2P lending.

4. Line of credit

If you need to access funds regularly and continuously, consider getting your financing from a line of credit. This option sets a particular borrowing limit as revolving credit, and you can access funds for as long as you don't hit your maximum threshold.

The good thing with this business financing option is that the lenders only charge interest for the amount you use from your available fund. You can still borrow while repaying the current amount you owe, preventing you from hitting your limit.

As a rule of thumb, always compare your line of credit lenders to get the most reasonable rates that won't weigh hard on you. Remember, this financing option doesn't require rigorous credit checks if you get a secured loan. However, you might have to prove your creditworthiness by approving credit checks if you opt for unsecured credit.

5. Angel investors

Venture capitalists can also be perfect financing partners and provide you with any amount. They operate independently and are neither banks nor other financial institutions. However, angel investors may demand to own a portion of your business. You may compromise if you believe your investor is of goodwill and has no ulterior motives.

On the other hand, acquiring funding from angel investors can be quite a task. You must have a convincing pitch to sell out your business plan. You should also figure out your leeway for profits and the longevity of your operations.

Most angel investors or venture capitalists can be wary of investing in businesses that won't offer any returns. However, you can still convince them to buy a stake in exchange for financing if you can guarantee returns.

Conclusion

You can acquire financing and grow your business as a self-employed Australian. However, it takes a proper understanding of where to obtain your funding and ensuring that your lenders are trustworthy. Growing your business with external financing can be more achievable than doing it on your revenues alone, hence an option you should go all out for.