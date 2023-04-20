Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Bega celebrant, Jess O'Donnell, shortlisted as finalist in Australian Small Business Champion Awards

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 26 2023 - 4:49pm, first published April 20 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess O'Donnell with Bonney and Rob. Picture by Daisy Hill Photography.
Jess O'Donnell with Bonney and Rob. Picture by Daisy Hill Photography.

Wedding celebrant of over six years, Jess O'Donnell, has been successfully shortlisted as a finalist in the upcoming Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.