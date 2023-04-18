Magnet
Royal Willows for sale

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:27pm, first published April 18 2023 - 12:30pm
Twenty-two months after the DA for the demolition of the Royal Willows Hotel in Pambula and its replacement with a supermarket, was submitted to Bega Valley Shire Council, the property is listed for sale.

