Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Marine Rescue NSW warn boaters to beware after strong wind warning issued for Eden Coast

Updated April 19 2023 - 4:25pm, first published April 18 2023 - 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong wind warning for Eden Coast
Strong wind warning for Eden Coast

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell is urging boaters to check conditions before heading out on the water with a strong wind warning forecast for the Eden Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.