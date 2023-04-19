Impressive turnout for Heather Love's garden party fundraiser for Eden's mountain bike youth assistance program

Over 70 women came together for a garden party at Heather Love's house in Eden on April 15, to help her in raising funds for her latest fundraiser venture.
Of late, Ms Love has been working closely with the Eden Mountain Bike club as one of the major drivers in a bike program for financially disadvantaged children.
Ms Love's garden party helped in raising further funds for the cause, which has brought the total amount raised since starting her fundraising in December 2022, to around $7000.
"It all started at Christmas time, I was making one of my gingerbread houses for my yearly fundraiser, when I asked Joy Robin what I should raise money for in 2023 and she suggested the mountain bike club," she said.
Ms Love said she felt passionate about encouraging youth to get off their phones and back into nature and thought Eden's new mountain bike trail was the great perfect way to get them involved in a community club at the same time.
"It will help the kids to get out of the house, have some fun and get involved in some outdoor activities," she said.
Ms Love said it was important to create better access to sports in the area and give financially disadvantaged kids the opportunity to pursue an exciting new sport in Eden.
"I think we need to support them because we have gotten some champion kids out of Eden that have become so successful and done really well for themselves," she said.
After selling raffle tickets during Christmas for her gingerbread house and in Easter for her chocolate house, Ms Love set her sights on putting together a garden party to raise more money.
The garden party event was well attended and brought over 70 guests to Ms Love's home, who came in their finest white and cream dresses and fancy hats.
"Everyone was so generous and the women all came dressed up for the occasion in white and creamy dresses and hats, they all looked beautiful," she said.
Ms Love said the prizes given to the lucky winners had been donated by business across the Bega Valley who had enthusiastically gotten behind the initiative.
"Honestly the generosity of our small local businesses who have struggled and almost lost everything with COVID-19 amazes me, I just walked into the shops and they didn't hesitate to support us," she said.
Ms Love said the money raised reflected the generosity of her local community and the people's desire to get behind the new mountain bike trails.
"Everyone was so generous and all the people who helped me throw this garden party ought to be commended because when you do something like this, you never do it by yourself," she said.
Ms Love said while they were recently selling tickets for the chocolate house raffle, John Palasty from Hotel Australasia offered to make a donation as well.
Eden Trails committee member, Fiona Campbell, said the club was grateful for the generous donation from Hotel Australasia, who donated $3,600 towards the club's bike program for financially disadvantaged children.
"This donation will substantially boost the number of bikes the Club will be able to donate to our local kids experiencing hardship," she said.
Ms Campbell said it had been incredible to see the community "jump behind" Heather Love's fundraiser and titled the garden party a "raging success".
"They've got enough money now to buy a few more bikes to give out to financially disadvantaged children and we're hoping to see those kids get involved with the club," she said.
Ms Campbell said the goal was the get the children who will be given bikes to take up a membership with the club and get involved on maintenance days.
"It will give them that level of ownership to the those trails and it'll become a trail loved and cared for by our young community as well," she said.
Ms Campbell said Ms Love's efforts to raise money was exemplary of the township's spirit.
"This is without a doubt what Eden does, the people rise to the occasion and look out for our community and Heather's kindness will make a difference," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
