North of Eden distillery adds more accolades

Artisanal distillery, North of Eden, has been awarded a gold medal for its Connoisseur gin at the International Wine and Spirit Competition 2023 (IWSC) in London.
The IWSC is one of the world's oldest and largest spirit competitions and received over 4100 entries from 98 countries this year. Only 42 gold medals were awarded worldwide in the gin category, making it an impressive win for the small Sapphire Coast distillery.
As well as taking home a gold medal for its Connoisseur gin, North of Eden also picked up a silver medal for its Classic gin and a bronze for its Oyster Shell gin.
"Winning a medal of any colour from the IWSC is an enormous achievement for any distillery because it means you're making a world-class spirit," said Gavin Hughes, owner and master distiller.
"However, what's truly special about our gold medal for the Connoisseur is that we were the only Australian distillery to be awarded a gold medal for a London Dry gin in this year's competition. That's pretty amazing as London Dry is one of the oldest and most popular types of gin."
The IWSC judges described the finish on the Connoisseur as "beguiling and luscious with an alluringly characterful finish".
"The finish that the IWSC judges loved so much is all down to the Connoisseur's signature ingredient - golden kelp - which we forage for locally," Gavin Hughes said.
"It gives the gin a remarkably long, smooth finish, making it a fabulous base for all your favourite cocktails, as well as making a cracking G&T," he said.
North of Eden's spirits are handcrafted in two 100-litre copper alembic stills and just 400 bottles are produced at a time.
A new development for the three-person distillery will be the release its first vodka which is expected to be in late May 2023.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
