Granger claims Green Jacket at Eden Masters

Tuesday had one great score by Julie Clarke. Her 44 points was by far the best of the day.
Michael Skitt was second and thought he'd won until Julie finished. Lou Ristonivic had the golden shot.
Wednesday the ladies had 14 players with Bettie Brown being the best with 37 and Jude Bailey second on 33. Hazel Saunders hit the golden shot. Sue Kelly won the monthly medal with a net 73.
The men played Stableford. Ryan Demartino had 40 points to take out the day, closely followed by Jim Chenhall.
Inspired by Jon Rahm winning the green jacket at Augusta, the men set out in windy conditions to play in the Eden Masters.
Glen Granger had the best day scoring 40 points to wear the Eden Green jacket.
Last Saturday was a cold day with gale-force winds. Conner Cassie best handled the conditions with a 33, to win on a countback from Sydney Donaldson. Balls went all the way down to 26.
Saturday the women have a par event and the men their monthly medal.
