Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Granger claims Green Jacket at Eden Masters

Updated April 12 2023 - 5:08pm, first published April 11 2023 - 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Granger, Winner of the Eden Masters Green jacket. Picture supplied.
Glen Granger, Winner of the Eden Masters Green jacket. Picture supplied.

Tuesday had one great score by Julie Clarke. Her 44 points was by far the best of the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.