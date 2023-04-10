Magnet
NRL star Terry Campese signs with the Eden Tigers for Group 16 season

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:06pm, first published April 10 2023 - 10:00am
Former NRL star Terry Campese (left) has signed on with the Eden Tigers for the coming Group 16 season, captain-coach Adrian Purtell (right) and President Mark Gleeson (middle) were pleased to announce.
The Group 16 rugby league competition has been well and truly shaken up, with the announcement of Terry Campese signing with the Eden Tigers just 10 days from round one kick off.

