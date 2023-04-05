People working in local not-for-profit organisations across the Bega Valley region have the opportunity to apply for a locally-delivered leadership development program dubbed Regenerate Bega Valley.
Applications for the program have opened up as of the first week of April and offers 24 scholarships for employees and volunteers from within not-for-profits who wish to build up their leadership skills.
The successful applicants will get access to some of the best leadership thinking and practice available, plus practical tools and skills via experiential learning.
Delivered by the the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation in partnership with the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, the program was made possible by funding from the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grants program.
Eden Community Access Centre manager and chair of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance, Carina Severs, said the program was a "really great initiative".
"It's going to give people the tools to step up, to build up their confidence and learn about the contributions they can make to their community," she said.
Ms Severs said the program would help local leaders to collaborate, build networks and lead community initiatives.
"It's about making networks and building relationships, because there's so much power in knowing what others are doing around you and collaborating to progress projects in a meaningful way," she said.
Ms Severs said the program was open to anybody contributing to the community in a voluntary way.
"You don't have to be part of a voluntary organization, if you give your time to the community then you're eligible," she said.
FRRR's Acting CEO Sarah Matthee explained the program was part of FRRR's Investing in Rural Community Futures program which aims to build confidence, ability, skills and longer-term sustainability of the region's NFPs.
"We know local not-for-profits are often leaned on significantly, especially in the event of a natural disaster as was the case with the Black Summer bushfires," she said.
"Pressure on programs, services and volunteers is leading to fatigue and a depletion of local resources. From our work over the last few years in both these communities, we've seen an overwhelming appetite for cross sector collaboration and planning within the community."
Ms Matthee said the ARLF leadership programs aim to boost the capacity and impact of NFPs.
The program will include two four-day residential sessions starting in August. Those interested in applying or seeking out further information on the program can visit rural-leaders.org.au and go to the regional programs link.
Applications close on June 18.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
