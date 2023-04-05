Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Regenerate Bega Valley - applications open for new leadership developments program for not-for-profit workers

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carina Severs, manager of Eden Community Access Centre said the Regenerate Bega Valley program was a great initiative for future leaders within local not-for-profits in the Bega Valley. Picture by Leah Szanto.
Carina Severs, manager of Eden Community Access Centre said the Regenerate Bega Valley program was a great initiative for future leaders within local not-for-profits in the Bega Valley. Picture by Leah Szanto.

People working in local not-for-profit organisations across the Bega Valley region have the opportunity to apply for a locally-delivered leadership development program dubbed Regenerate Bega Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.