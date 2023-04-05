Nullica Lodge survey result shows overwhelming community support for re-opening

Recent findings from a survey shared with the community of Eden and surrounds show there is overwhelming support for the reopening of Nullica Lodge as a housing facility for the elderly and people with disabilities.
A total of 194 people responded to the online and hard copy survey distributed by ERRA during February and March 2023.
This was in addition to feedback given by more than 80 people at a public meeting held in Eden on December 6, 2022, showing the community felt strongly about keeping the lodge as a housing facility.
ERRA chair Carina Severs said there had been a consistent theme expressed in the survey's free answer field, which indicated the community was concerned the facility, which was built with community support and resources, continued to lay empty while the area was struggling with a housing crisis.
"We understand that RSL Lifecare holds the lease for another 10 years and only they can decide what happens next, what we want though is that transparent, open communication with community," she said.
Ms Severs said she understood it was a challenging decision for RSL Lifecare to make, however she noted concern over the building being empty for 18 months.
"Each day that passes by without action is another day that this community is without much needed accommodation for our older people and people with disabilities."
The survey's key findings showed that 93 per cent of respondents agreed there was a need for Nullica Lodge to be reopened as a housing facility for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Ninety-seven per cent of respondents supported ERRA to continue pursuing the matter; 96 per cent believed it was important for the community to have a say in the future of it; and 73 per cent believed Nullica Lodge should be owned and managed by the local community.
Ms Severs said ERRA had provided RSL LifeCare with the survey results in mid-March, to which RSL LifeCare CEO Janet Muir responded they were taking the results into consideration while they worked towards a solution.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
