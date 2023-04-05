Magnet
Nullica Lodge survey result shows overwhelming community support for re-opening

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Results of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance survey on the future of Nullica Lodge show an overwhelming push towards re-opening.
Recent findings from a survey shared with the community of Eden and surrounds show there is overwhelming support for the reopening of Nullica Lodge as a housing facility for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

