Twelve clubs were represented at the first Monaro Knockout rugby league and league tag event in Batemans Bay over the weekend, from as far north as Canowindra, as west as Cootamundra and as south as Eden.
After two days of action at McKay Park it was two clubs from Group 16 left to fight it out for the inaugural Men's Tackle Cup, with The Eden Tigers outscoring Batemans Bay 24-6 in the final.
Eden ran through the men's competition relatively unscathed, with an opening win against last year's George Tooke Shield premiers Crookwell.
The Eden side, led by captain/coach Adrian Purtell went on to beat Bungendore comfortably and defeated one of the Batemans Bay sides to set up a clash with the other in the final showdown.
In the battle of the Tigers it was Eden that struck first, crashing over with a clever short-side play in just the third minute.
Eden went on to score two more in the first half, however was unable to convert and went into the sheds up 12-4, with Bay getting one back right on the half time bell.
But the damage had already been done and Eden continued to dominate the ball and extend its lead, with two more unanswered tries in the second half seeing the Tigers lift the first Men's Tackle Cup and taking home $5000 in prize money.
It was the first competition footy of the season for most clubs, designed to test teams from Group 16, Group 20 based out of Griffith, George Tooke Shield near Canberra and the Woodbridge Cup from the central midwest.
In the ladies league tag, Eden also opened its account with a win over Crookwell before familiar foe Bega Chicks, who also opened up their tournament with a win beating Bungendore in their Friday night fixture.
Eden was out for revenge, after being pipped by the Chicks in the minor qualifying final of the 2022 Group 16 competition, 18-16.
Bega was able to snatch victory once again, winning 10-6 and setting up a semi clash with Cootamundra.
Going into halftime down 6-0, the Chicks were able to get one back before Cootamundra ran away with the win 14-4.
Cootamundra was dismantled in the women's final 30-0 by the Woden Valley Rams, while the Snowy River Bears claimed the men's plate and the Crookwell Green Devils bounced back from their first loss against Eden to take out the women's plate.
Group 16's Moruya Sharks unfortunately had to withdraw from the knockout.
