THIS IS EDEN... with Pam Cocks of Eden SES

Meet long-term Eden resident of 42 years, Pam Cocks, who is the currently the deputy commander at Eden SES and loves helping others.
How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I have lived in the area for 42 years.
What do you like most about your job?
Meeting a variety of people, learning new skills which I thought I could not do at this stage of my life.
Being able to help people in difficult times, as all emergency service members do, is very satisfying
What do you like least about your job?
Difficult question, but like many voluntary groups, recruiting new members.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
Our beautiful beaches and numerous camping spots you don't need to go far to enjoy some solitude and relaxation so many hidden gems.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
Write a list of wants and needs and think about it for a few months.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
(Obviously, my family) but can't imagine a world without music.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Caring, community, talented.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
Industries and opportunities for young people.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.
