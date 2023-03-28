Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

THIS IS EDEN... with Pam Cocks of Eden SES

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 29 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam Cocks with her crew members Richard Lamacraft and Nev Cowgil at the Eden SES centre in 2021. Picture supplied.
Pam Cocks with her crew members Richard Lamacraft and Nev Cowgil at the Eden SES centre in 2021. Picture supplied.

Meet long-term Eden resident of 42 years, Pam Cocks, who is the currently the deputy commander at Eden SES and loves helping others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.