Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Recycling made easy with Eden's first Return and Earn machine

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated April 3 2023 - 12:50pm, first published March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An air of excitement is about with the opening of Eden's first reverse bottle recycling depository, which has been a long time coming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.