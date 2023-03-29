Recycling made easy with Eden's first Return and Earn machine

An air of excitement is about with the opening of Eden's first reverse bottle recycling depository, which has been a long time coming.
The Eden Sports and Recreation Club (ESRC) in conjunction with Tomra officially opened the 'Return and Earn' machine on March 24.
Having the reverse vending machine at the club removes the necessity for Eden residents to travel the 32km to Tura Beach to make their recycling drop-offs.
However, that wasn't the only exciting element of the new machine.
Under the partnership agreement between Tomra and ESRC, the club will use funds to give back to youth in the community.
The ESRC announced it will put aside 100 per cent of the annual commission income from the recycling plant company, towards a new community-based sports fund it has established for youth.
The Eden Youth in Sport Excellence fund will aim to financially support talented and socially disadvantaged young residents living in the area.
Club CEO Andrew Terry said the fund's aim was to help youth in the area achieve their sporting aspirations, regardless of what physical sport or other activity they have decided to pursue.
"Our ultimate aim is for Eden to locally produce the next great Australian sports legend or gold medal Olympian," he said.
Mr Terry said the club's board of directors was in the process of comprising a fund trust committee, which will comprise a board representative nominated from the ESRC and six elected local community sporting codes nominees.
Mr Terry said once the fund was established, which may be by mid-2023, the locally based sporting clubs would be encouraged to identify and scout young players whom they determine have potential.
"Where an individual youth is identified as having the potential to progress to a higher level of competition and requires financial assistance beyond the capacity of that child's situation or family circumstance,
"The club would make an application to the fund committee seeking consideration and a possible allocation of funds."
Mr Terry said the Eden Youth in Sport Excellence Fund would help aspire talented youth living in locally based social disadvantaged communities or neighbourhoods a financial pathway to continue and progress their talent.
"We hope it will provide additional hope and support to our regional youth to persist and follow their aspirations and dreams of achieving national or international recognition in their chosen sport," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
