Eden launches exciting new visitor guide

Excitement was in the air at the Eden Visitor Information Centre with the launch of the first new Eden Visitor Guide in four years.
On Thursday, March 23 Eden Visitor Information Centre hosted an evening for staff, volunteers, local business members to celebrate the launch.
Guests enjoyed drinks and canapes while being the first to see the new guide.
Out on display was the collection of previous guides the visitor centre has produced over the years going back to the early 90's.
Eden Visitor Information Centre manager, Clair Mudaliar said it was the first time the guide had also been given a full make over in over 10 years.
"We've put a lot of effort into producing a high-quality guide this time around, that will appeal to a varied demographic, and market Eden as a not to be missed destination", she said.
Ms Mudaliar said the new visitor guide was one of the biggest projects undertaken by the non-profit visitor centre.
Months in the making, the new 44 page guide is packed with new content along with a fresh design.
Some of the additional sections included holidaying with dogs, travelling with kids, accessibility, 'instaworthy' locations, guest editorials which was titled Eden Enthusiasts and a dedicated page for an acknowledgement of country.
Emma Godfredson from EG Creative said the project was a step away from the conventional tourism brochure, toward storytelling and beautiful scenery "which Eden is famous for".
"It was a pleasure to work alongside Clair to help bring her vision to life, and the local businesses who supported the guide and trusted us," she said.
The guide has been produced on high gsm non-gloss paper with a recycled feel, and is perfect bound, instead of stapled.
The new quality visitor guide will be shipped out to visitor centres throughout New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT as well as used locally in Eden at accommodation houses, caravan parks and cafes.
Ms Mudaliar said she was grateful for the support of local businesses in getting involved with the guide.
"Huge thanks to all those local businesses who advertised in the guide, that is what funds its production and we certainly wouldn't be able to do it without their amazing support".
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
