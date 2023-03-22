Eden Tigers hosts season opener with a vibrant red and white ball

The red and white ball hosted by the Eden Tigers was a colourful and high-spirited affair as the team got together for their season opener.
The ball hosted at Great Southern Inn on Saturday, March 18, had over 60 guests which were made up of players and their families, friends, sponsors and supporters.
Eden Tigers vice-president Ian Smith said the event had been a great success and well attended.
Mr Smith said the ball gave a chance for players to catch up, celebrate and discuss the upcoming season.
"It was a good night, we started it by introducing the new coaches and a couple of the new players," he said.
"Then we had our meals and a bit of a general get together before the local band, White Noise, started."
Mr Smith said the Eden Tigers had given a very warm welcome to their new players and many players were already feeling pumped for the Group 16 season ahead.
"We've got a few new recruits so we're looking forward to that and just looking forward to another big year ahead," he said.
The upcoming season is sure to keep the Eden Tigers busy with 14 home and away games before finals, contested among 10 first grade teams and eight league tag sides.
Mr Smith said he was feeling confident that Eden's teams would do well in the upcoming season.
"I think we'll be very competitive in all grades again this year," he said.
Mr Smith said the club was grateful to their local sponsors for getting behind them for another season.
"The Great Southern Inn is our major sponsor for the first grade team, then Mitchell and Sons sponsor our reserve grade and the tackle shop called Pickles Fishing sponsor our ladies tag," he said.
The Eden Tigers have already started the year strong with a grand final victory in a touch football competition in February.
During this summer touch footy season, the club noticed an increase in the number of players joining the teams, including a lot of younger players.
Looking ahead, the Group 16 season will kick off on April 15 and 16, with Eden's first round match an away game to Narooma. Finals are scheduled in August.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
