THIS IS EDEN... with Lloyd Urquhart of Sprout Eden

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
We've been running the business for almost six months now, but have been in Eden for probably nine months.
What do you like most about your job?
The people that we meet, hearing all of their stories and what people are getting up to in and around the area.
What do you like least about your job?
The admin sides of things but it's also the staff shortages. We've got a really great team but staffing is challenging with a smaller team.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
I have to say it would be between Terrace Beach and the far end of Aslings Beach where lake Curalo is open.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I make my own way so I don't think about that. If I had to though I think I would purchase a farm that supplements Sprout. That way all of our food is directly put back into the business.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
My wife and kids number one, then it would be my mountain bike.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Absolute natural wonderland.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
We need to start supporting the backpackers that are travelling to the Far South Coast. We have a lot of backpackers and travellers that want to work for us but they have nowhere to stay.
The town could really benefit from a backpacker accommodation, which would also really help with the tourism boost of the town and support local businesses that need more hospitality workers.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
