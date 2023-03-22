Rocky Hall residents celebrate new BBQ area and bushfire photobook launch

Members of the Rocky Hall community came together last month to celebrate a new barbecue shelter opening and a very special book launch.
Rocky Hall resident Carly Baker said the book launch event had been well attended by young and old and was a great day for the Rocky Hall community to connect, reflect and enjoy each other's company.
"It was fabulous and it was really great to get the community back together again," she said.
"To top it all off Vera Grassecker was on hand singing and playing her guitar making the atmosphere even more amenable."
The combined barbecue opening and book launch event was hosted by the newly formed Rocky Hall Community Association.
The book, Rocky Hall NSW up against the elements, provides a historical record of the 2020 Black Summer bushfires, the recovery since, along with a history of previous fires and drought conditions that led to the fires.
The photobook was created by three long-time Rocky Hall residents, Carly Baker, Helen Carey and Wendy Whitby.
However the three women have humbly stated they were mere compilers, collecting all the pictures from their community and putting them together, story by story.
The day started with the official opening of the barbecue area which had been built by community volunteers.
The new area included a shelter, electric barbecue and disabled access picnic table which were funded by a St Vincent de Paul Society Bushfire Recovery Grant.
Further additions included a second picnic table funded by the Mumbulla Community Foundation, Bega Valley Shire Council, Global Giving and the Australian Government. As well as a gas barbecue that was donated by the Quaama Hall Committee.
Ian Baker, president of the Rocky Hall Community Association said they were extremely appreciative of all the support from the donors and volunteers who helped build the barbecue area.
Once the ribbon was cut by Ian Baker, Steve Baldwin and Scott Pagan and donors acknowledged, both barbecues were fired up and lunch was enjoyed by all.
After lunch the bushfire photobook was officially launched.
The book was released on February 25 as a limited edition and while 180 had pre-ordered their books, the 225 copies were sold within the week of the launch.
Ms Baker said it had been an emotional moment as the photobooks were handed to the community members at the Rocky Hall, however they received a lot of positive feedback.
"They congratulated us on doing this project and for how well we put it together, some said it looked professional which is great because none of us have written a book before," she said.
Ms Baker said the process of collecting the pictures and stories had taken time, roughly nine months, this was in part due to the fact that they couldn't spend too long on each entry as it brought back triggering memories.
"The process helped us heal but it was a hard process and in some cases I could only put four pictures down and then I'd have to walk away," she said.
"The book's got potential to trigger traumatic memories for people and we're well aware of that, however it can be used as a tool to remember and help heal by talking about it again, otherwise you don't get over it."
Ms Baker said they'd already received feedback from residents who had come back to them after reading the book saying it had really helped them open up the dialogue of their experiences.
"A friend contacted us and said she hadn't been able to talk about the fires for three years but after the book, she just talked and talked, that's what this book can help with," she said.
During the launch all those who helped make the photobook possible were thanked.
They included the financial contributors of the book: the St Vincent de Paul Society Bushfire Recovery Grant, BVSC Community Grants Program - Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant and private donors.
As well as the Eden Community Access Centre which auspiced the BVSC grant.
The photobook compilers, Carly Baker, Helen Carey and Wendy Whitby gave a very big thank you to Charlotte Whitby who donated many hours of her graphic designing skills and they thanked Joy Georgeson for her artworks that were put throughout the book.
"It would not have been possible for us to create this book without the contributions of those who shared their photos and their very personal stories from the bushfires," Ms Baker said.
Ms Baker also thanked Rocky Hall RFS member and resident Clint Bradley, who first suggested documenting the impact of the fires on the community, after being inspired by a book that documented the stories of 1952 Bega bushfires.
Copies of the photobook were gifted to the benefactors, Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Russell Fitzpatrick, Carina Severs of Eden Community Access Centre and St Vincent de Paul Society who were all delighted to assist the project.
A copy of the photobook has also been given to each of the owners of the 12 properties destroyed by the fires in Rocky Hall in 2020 and to the Bega Valley Shire Library, the State Library and the National Library.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
