Eden CWA celebrate 70 years

Eden CWA has celebrated 70 years of advocating for the community and being there to help out in times of celebration and times of difficulty.
On Thursday, March 3 Eden CWA president Sandra Symonds welcomed representatives from CWA groups across the shire as well as VIEW Club members and Twofold Ladies Club for a celebratory lunch.
They were joined by Eden CWA patron Pat Heffernan and guest speaker Clare McMahon, of Kiah who spoke about her career as a Trade Commissioner in several countries and Trade Commissioner and Consulate General in Mumbai, India.
In February 1953 the Eden Branch of the CWA held its first meeting, joining the Far South Coast group which extends from Batemans Bay to Eden.
The first 10 years saw the branch go from strength to strength and a block of land was purchased in Imlay St and by 1963 the meeting room with attached flat was opened.
Mrs Downton was president for the first 21 years and was said to be a major force in fundraising.
In 1967, the Eden CWA and the community funded the establishment of a baby health care centre which provided valuable support to the women of the area.
A larger hall and kitchen was added to the original meeting room in 1974 and the same year wall panelling was donated by one of Eden's timber mills.
Over the years the hall has been used for weddings, birthdays, wakes and numerous social events and the Sapphire School of Dance held classes there for many young children. It is a meeting place for community groups as well as the CWA.
During the 2020 Black Summer bushfires it became one of the much-needed distribution points, initially to prepare meals for emergency services personnel. This was followed by receiving and distributing food, clothing, vouchers and providing further support to fire victims.
Recently the branch completed repairs and upgrades to sections of the building thanks to a Bushfire Community Recovery & Resilience Fund grant from the Australian and NSW governments.
This included money for the roof, plumbing, electricity and the replacement of an old toilet with just a curtain for privacy with a new fully accessible washroom.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
