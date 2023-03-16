First stage in 'significant' Eden Cove estate underway

The first stage in the master plan for future Eden Cove estate is underway, with sales for residential allotments released into the market.
Chris Wilson, from Chris Wilson Real Estate, said he was excited for what Eden Cove had to offer, particularly given the limited availability of land in the area.
"I think there is going to be a limited availability for land now and into the future, especially coastal land," he said.
Mr Wilson said with much of the surrounding area around Eden being national parks, the town would remain "constrained by its beautiful environment", which meant as the town continued to grow, there'd be a limited supply of land to buy.
"Eden's kicking on, we've put in the marina and wave attenuator, but really, it's not going to become a town with a massive population, it just can't," he said.
Mr Wilson said the aim of the estate layout was to seamlessly integrate the "unparalleled splendour and beauty of the surrounding natural amenity".
"This estate is going to offer a quality of life for residential living, offering fully serviced blocks and wide streets among nature, there won't be a high density feel to it at all," he said.
Mr Wilson said the biggest appeal of the residential allotments was the "pristine environment" surrounding it, which would provide people with the opportunity to build without feeling lost in back to back blocks.
Benn Lane founder of Justice Fox, the development management team behind Eden Cove, said he saw the potential of increased demand for land in the town.
"It's a fantastic location that indicates substantial growth and employment opportunities and with that comes the demand for places to live," he said.
Mr Lane said when his company researches properties there's a few key drivers that indicate future growth in an area and which help influence their decision - to which Eden had several.
These included the substantial upgrade to the local airport in Merimbula and progress at the Eden harbour which included the new Eden Welcome Centre and recent completion of the wave attenuator, along with the new hospitality container installation.
"When you've got one of the deepest seaports on the eastern seaboard, you obviously have the ability to bring in the largest cruise ships in the world and that is enormously exciting for the region," he said.
"Add the wave attenuator that's being built and the new Marina that's going in there, and there are substantial developments in the mix."
Eden Cove's first stage of the development, has opened up 40 residential allotments along Komirra Drive, near Bellbird Creek, Eden.
The blocks range in size from 550sqm to 1630sqm - with the option for a second dwelling on the larger lots.
Prices for the blocks start from $445,000 to $690,000. To find out more visit edencove.com.au or call 6496 3583.
Construction for stage one was due to commence in mid-2023. The first stage is part of nine in the Eden Cove estate development.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
