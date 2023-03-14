THIS IS EDEN... with Tracy Nerhus of Pacific Furniture

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I've been in Eden for around 25 years. I originally came here with Commonwealth Bank since then I've worked with a number of different businesses, most recently in Uniting aged care before coming here a few months ago.
What do you like most about your job?
Being able to help people in finding those pieces of furniture that are going to work perfectly in their homes.
What do you like least about your job?
It's a really tricky question because I haven't found anything I dislike about it.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
I love going down to Quarantine Bay. It's a nice little beach to visit and its great to do photography down there, it's the spot I like to go to and chill out.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I don't think I can comprehend winning that much money. I think I'd make sure the people that were the most special to me were okay and looked after, then I'd work it out from there.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
My hubby Eric!
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Picturesque, friendly, charming.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
More positivity - every time someone tries to do something there's always a million people saying no, no, no. I would love this town to flourish on possibilities because I think it can.
READ ALSO:
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.