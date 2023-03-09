Parked at Ingenia Holidays Eden Beachfront, sits a green and gold 1949 Leyland double-decker bus with a top speed of 45.
It houses a man whose heart is filled with warmth and love, having travelled 26,000km around Australia to raise money for muscular dystrophy through serving great coffee.
"People come into my home and make a $5 donation to a charity I support, so I'd love to make them a cuppa while they're here," said Lawrence 'Lorie' Norton, with a smile.
In the coming days he'll continue the charity drive by heading north along the east coast through Merimbula, Bega and on to Batemans Bay.
"Its name is Corazon, Spanish for heart," said Lorie of his beloved bus.
"They see the bus and think, wow! They hear the stories. They get to smell the coffee. Taste the coffee. When you touch on all the senses..." said Lorie.
"...they know they've just supported a charity by bridging all the senses together. Leaves with them opening their hearts."
It was the "big dome radiator" on the exterior that made him blush with excitement upon discovering the vehicle in a quarry in Griffith for $900.
"Awww, she's beautiful. I bought it, put $40 of diesel in, bled the injectors, and drove it 60km home on half flat tyres."
It is like his own museum of travelling memories, starting with the burned stick above the door, gifted by a Native American after a ceremony in Perth.
An antique g-clamp secures a chopping board recycled from verandah floorboard next a homemade kombucha keg fridge.
Vines with the occasional leaf twist adding splashes of greenery.
Artworks are painted using a brush with three hairs, a glass jar filled with a recycled coffee grind concoction, and a mottled, damp serviette, all starting after spilling a long black.
Coffee cup bottoms or his trusty "tuna tin" are used to showcase the rising and setting sun.
Behind the mint-green steering wheel with "arm-strong power steering", toys gifted from kids balance precariously. A steamboat, clay man made by indigenous children, a car, a card and a turtle.
"The turtle was from a kid in Bega named Luca. Gifted me his turtle that he loved so much, because it is yellow and green and really slow."
The curvature of the roof is made of hard rubbish from kerbside pickups - wooden panels that remind him of the small yacht that taught him seamanship when he sailed to Tasmania with close to no sailing knowledge.
There's no television - just ever-changing scenery through the windows. There's no radio - just expression through a multitude of musical instruments.
But there's plenty of coffee, with cupboards stocked through sponsor Tim Adams Specialty Coffee.
Caravan travelers provide Lorie a number of destinations as they drive north.
"Follow the breadcrumbs, they are the ones that lay out the crumbs for you," said Lorie.
A voice echoed from behind the screen door as a travelling grey nomad from Lismore entered the bus, holding an orange basket with his freshly cleaned clothes.
"Is there room in here for a bloke with a bundle of washing?" the husky voice of Bill asked.
"Take a seat, I'll make you a coffee, what do you like?" Lorie replied.
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
