THIS IS EDEN... with Deb Austen from Eden Paint and Sip and the Disaster Preparedness Project

Meet Deb Austen who moved to Eden in January 2021 and has spent the last two years embedded within community helping give back to others and support people who had, like her, been affected by the 2020 bushfires.
Within three months of her moving into the town, Ms Austen had begun to work at the Eden Community Access Centre with their Rural Support Worker program.
Ms Austen has also been involved in two other projects which included running her own Paint and Sip business and being the project support officer for the Disaster Preparedness Project, a community-led initiative focused on drawing up a preparedness and resilience strategic plan for the Bega Valley.
When Ms Austen is not involved in the Disaster Preparedness Project, she's working alongside Pam Skelton in an arts therapy program or she's busy running a paint and sip session in the area.
How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I moved to Eden in January of 2021 after losing my home in the Black Summer bushfires near Cann River. Eden has been a holiday destination of mine for well over 20 years and in the last decade it's been my go-to place.
What do you like most about running Eden Paint and Sip?
My weekends are filled with meeting locals, having a laugh, lots of chatter and learning we can all paint, even if we've never tried it before. If I encourage one person to try it again when they get home then I'm one happy lady.
What do you like least about your job?
The least thing I like about my job is the fact it's drawing to a close. All the crazy busyness will stop. Finalising the three projects I work within will be challenging so my least favourite thing will be saying goodbye.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
Where to begin It's not as busy as other places, you can still unwind here. I love the fact I can escape a busy day and take my lunch break at Aslings Beach, or drag my kayak a few hundred metres and I'm on the water. I like the contrast between a sleepy little 'fishing village' and when a cruise ship comes in. I love that there's always somewhere new to discover, some hidden gem, and I love the history, the tales that are told and the connection to Country, there's still so much more to learn.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
Gosh, a million doesn't go far these days but I'd certainly have to book a trip to Canada to see our daughter who's lived there for nearly a decade. We've seen her once in that time and I'd dearly love to hug her again.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
Art & Craft. It's been my saviour and it's provided me with new friends, I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't taken the time to immerse myself in the creativity of painting and fabric sculpting.
What does Eden have that other places might not?
Well I could get all deep and meaningful here and suggest Eden provides us with the ability to stop. And breathe. I'm sure many city people who move here know what I mean. For me it's the clear night skies, the fresh sea air, the connectedness to the natural world around us. That friendly country town attitude of helping each other out, that's what Eden offers me that nowhere else can.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Peaceful. Friendly. Natural.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
In my work it's become abundantly clear that Eden itself needs a community space. A place where community can come together, we can have concerts, plays, exhibitions, meeting spaces, where we get help for various things, we could take refuge if need be, so many things that would work better if they were all centrally located.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
