Magnet
THIS IS EDEN... with Deb Austen from Eden Paint and Sip and the Disaster Preparedness Project

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:42pm, first published March 7 2023 - 2:49pm
THIS IS EDEN... with Deb Austen (pictured in the front, centre) from Eden Paint and Sip.

Meet Deb Austen who moved to Eden in January 2021 and has spent the last two years embedded within community helping give back to others and support people who had, like her, been affected by the 2020 bushfires.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

