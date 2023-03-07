THIS IS EDEN... with Deb Austen from Eden Paint and Sip and the Disaster Preparedness Project

Where to begin It's not as busy as other places, you can still unwind here. I love the fact I can escape a busy day and take my lunch break at Aslings Beach, or drag my kayak a few hundred metres and I'm on the water. I like the contrast between a sleepy little 'fishing village' and when a cruise ship comes in. I love that there's always somewhere new to discover, some hidden gem, and I love the history, the tales that are told and the connection to Country, there's still so much more to learn.

