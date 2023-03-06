Progress in the Snug Cove hospitality container venture

Things are coming together for the hospitality container venture at Snug Cove, with the layout of the space taking shape and the recent approval of the DA.
Excitement has been brewing among the community since the arrival of the shipping containers on February 8, the containers having been purpose built with commercial kitchen fittings.
The following week, artificial grass was also installed and by February 24 the DA lodged to the Bega Valley Shire Council was approved, which meant the last stage of getting the containers ready for the public could begin.
President of the Eden Chamber of Commerce Eric Wolske said the latest developments were a "very positive step in the right direction".
"The DA approval allows us to get a move on and get the job complete. We've got a few things left to do which includes getting the water and waste water connection done, gas bottles connected as well as mounting safety cages around the gas bottles," he said.
Mr Wolske said expressions of interest were still open for any businesses interested in running one of the four different types of food outlets on offer, these included a café, takeaway, restaurant and fresh seafood outlet.
"We're hopeful that the takeaway and restaurant could also be something totally different than what we already have in town, which could add value and add something a little bit different," he said.
Mr Wolske said the seafood outlet could also accommodate a business looking to showcase seafood platters that presented a range of local produce, from local prawn trawlers, to other local seafoods and produce.
Interested parties are asked to contact the chamber at secretary@oureden.com.au
Mr Wolske said he anticipated the hospitality containers to benefit the community not only in the short-term but also with the possibility that the layout remain in place longer-term.
"This is a medium to a longer term solution for hospitality services at the wharf precinct, with the exception of the coffee cart at the Welcome Centre," he said.
"We've touted somewhere between three to five years as a ballpark, but it could extend to six to eight years, given the potential redevelopments that are being considered," he said.
Mr Wolske added that the chamber has had discussions with Transport for NSW representatives looking into the opportunity for the containers to remain in place permanently.
"There's also opportunities for us to have further discussions with the land owners to have night markets further down the track and some live music events which is something a bit different and a new attraction for the town," he said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
