Excitement was in the air as the new $119,000 training facility for Marine Rescue Eden was formally opened on March 2.
Marine Rescue Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell was joined by chair of the Pambula and District Community Development Tim Shepherd, Member for Bega Michael Holland, Marine Rescue NSW board director Glenn Felkin, zone commander south Mike Hammond, and Eden unit members to officially open the new centre.
Marine Rescue Eden unit commander Nancy Weatherman said the new centre would provide a "major boost for volunteers".
"It provides members of Marine Rescue Eden with a dedicated all-weather location for training, crew readiness area and office space as well as opportunities to educate and engage with the boating community," she said.
"The new centre allows us to facilitate training for radio courses, navigation and systems for our volunteers."
Mr Barrell said the new facility, located on the jetty at Snug Cove, had been completed thanks to a $45,000 grant from Bendigo Bank Pambula & Bega.
"I'm delighted to be here today to open this important project for Marine Rescue Eden and the Far South Coast boating community," he said.
"The funding from Bendigo Bank has helped ensure our Marine Rescue Eden volunteers have the facilities they need to achieve their mission of saving lives on the water."
Chair of the Pambula and District Community Development Tim Shepherd said the organisation "jumped at the opportunity to contribute to the training facility".
"The Pambula and District Community Development Limited through our Bendigo Bank Community Branches in Pambula and Bega are very proud to have been able to support the Marine Rescue Eden unit to establish their new training facility at Snug Cove," Mr Shepherd said.
"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Marine Rescue NSW in the future," he added.
Ms Weatherman added on behalf of the unit, the gratitude they felt for the funding which allowed them to open up the new training facility.
"I'm grateful for the support of both Bendigo Bank and Marine Rescue NSW, and am confident this first-rate facility will also help encourage new members to join us in our mission of saving lives on the water," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.