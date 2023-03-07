When a juvenile humpback whale carcass was towed out of Quarantine Bay in Eden and transported to a local waste facility, many were left asking why it hadn't just been taken out to sea.
Firstly the matter of what to do with the carcass itself had become the responsibility of the relevant land manager, in this case it was left to the Bega Valley Shire Council.
The BVSC then had to follow NSW Department of Planning and Environment's (DPE) management of deceased whales checklist.
Due to the carcass having washed up in an urban or peri urban area it had to be towed out and disposed of in a local waste facility, to reduce any health and safety risks to the public.
These health and safety risks include attraction of scavenging animals on land, potential zoonotic and parasitic risk to the public, leachates seeping into adjacent water with unknown implications for public health and potential souveniring by the public, which is illegal.
A DPE spokesperson said towing a carcass out to sea was not a recommended option.
"It is often unsuccessful as the towed carcasses may return to land, and may present safety risks to vessels," the DPE spokesperson said.
In some cases a whale carcass will be left to decompose naturally which is the DPE's preferred option, however the location must be in a remote area.
In other situations, when a carcass is scientifically valuable, the carcass can sometimes be buried offsite, however a landholder would have had to have been nominated for a discreet burial.
