Florabel Terrace transitions to hosting events during Autumn and Winter period

After a very successful summer, the team at Florabel is excited to transition the Terrace's opening hours to a more events and live music based space for the autumn and winter period.
The Florabel Terrace first opened in early December after a grand opening night with a huge local turnout.
"We had a beautiful opening and the venue has gotten people in the area excited for more options and variety within Eden and the nightlife has really expanded since then," Florabel manager Rose Devlin said.
The Terrace remained busy throughout the summer period, but as the quieter season approached for the hospitality industry, the Florabel team decided to look ahead to winter and try something different.
Ms Devlin said the Terrace had begun moving away from its weekend wine and tapas nights, to offering a more event and function based space, to which she added that they had multiple events and live music nights planned already. The first of which would be their involvement with the EAT festival on Saturday, March 11.
"We celebrated our last weekend of summer Terrace trading on February 24 to 26, and we will be part of the EAT festival, offering dessert and wine at sunset," Ms Devlin said.
Florabel Terrace will host desserts and drinks in a three course ticketed event, dubbed the Eat Eden Progressive Dinner. Anyone interested can book online at www.eatfestival.com.au.
Ms Devlin said the community and visitors alike could look forward to a variety of creative events over coming months, from high tea styled events, to live music settings, fashion parades, to offering hire of the venue for private events from birthdays to anniversaries.
"Sheri wants to bring a good variety of events and live music nights to cater for all ages and tastes in the area," she said.
Ms Devlin said the move to more event focused weekends would help in bringing people together for socialising opportunities during the quieter months of the year.
To keep up to date on the latest events and opening hours, visit Florabel's website, florabel.com.au/events.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
