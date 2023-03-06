Magnet
Florabel Terrace transitions to hosting events during Autumn and Winter period

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:00pm
The Florabel team is proud to present new autumn and winter opening hours at the Terrace which will focus on hosting events. In picture - managers Morgane Campanella and Rose Devlin stand either side of owner Sheri McEvoy.

After a very successful summer, the team at Florabel is excited to transition the Terrace's opening hours to a more events and live music based space for the autumn and winter period.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

