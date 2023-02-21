Planning underway for Eden debutante ball

Anyone interested in taking part in Eden's Combined Churches Debutante Ball is asked to attend a meeting on Monday, March 6.
Debutante ball organiser Pam Inwood said the meeting would take place at St John's Church Hall in Calle Calle St, Eden at 6.30pm for Year 11 girls wishing to make their debut. Ms Inwood said the ball was open to any 16 year-olds across the shire, not only those attending Eden Marine High School.
"If there is anyone who has left school but would like to make her debut, she will be welcome too," she said.
Ms Inwood asked those wishing to be part of the debutante ball to also bring along a parent/guardian and their partner to the meeting. She said there had already been informal interest from around a dozen girls asking for details.
The Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball will be held at Oaklands over two nights if there were enough debs, on June 23 and 24.
Updates, inquiries via the Eden Combined Churches Facebook page.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
