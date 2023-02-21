Magnet
Planning underway for Eden debutante ball

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 10:57am
Amali Burton and Hunter Taylor at the 2022 deb ball. Picture by Angi High

Anyone interested in taking part in Eden's Combined Churches Debutante Ball is asked to attend a meeting on Monday, March 6.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

