The success of the 2022 Giiyong Festival has truly shone through and with a recent funding announcement from the NSW government, the cultural experience will be firmly established for another three years.
Eden's Giiyong Festival is the biggest multi-arts Aboriginal festival in the Yuin Nation, run by Twofold Aboriginal Corporation and South East Arts.
Giiyong - meaning 'come to welcome' - provides the opportunity for people across South East NSW and wider Yuin community, to come together to learn and celebrate Aboriginal arts, culture and resilience.
Presenting partners Twofold Aboriginal Corporation and South East Arts were excited to be staging Giiyong Festival at Jigamy again, just north of Eden NSW on November 25, 2023.
"Our successful application for this multi-year funding, just announced by the NSW government, is a life saver for Giiyong Festival," arts and culture programs officer from South East Arts, Jazz Williams said.
"It also means that presenting partners, Twofold Aboriginal Corporation and South East Arts, can plan three more festivals and firmly establish the event as a key cultural experience in South East NSW," she added.
The festival will be held at Jigamy for the third time. Jigamy, located between Pambula and Eden, is owned and managed by Twofold Aboriginal Corporation and home to the Monaroo Boberrer Gudu Keeping Place.
The government funding for Giiyong was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Shelley Hancock in mid-February.
Ms Hancock revealed Giiyong Festival would receive $150,000 per year over the next three years thanks to the NSW government's Regional Festival Funding program.
Giiyong Festival was one of five regional festivals across NSW to benefit from funds generated out of the Create NSW's inaugural strategic initiative, aimed at strengthening flagship regional festivals by building capacity and resilience for future success.
"The Giiyong Festival has put the Bega Valley firmly on the arts and cultural map and, each year, provides a major social and economic boost for the community in the Far South Coast," Ms Hancock said.
"The significance of this multi-year investment reflects the value it brings to the area by boosting visitation and celebrating the region's artists and culture."
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said grassroots festivals in the regions play a crucial role in bringing people together and fostering community spirit, as well as stimulating regional economies and driving visitation.
"Giiyong Festival has become a beacon for the community and a prestigious platform for the talented artists and cultural performers showcased in the program. I look forward to seeing it thrive well into the future," Mr Franklin said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
