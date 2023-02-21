Magnet
South Coast Indigenous arts and culture showcase Giiyong Festival confirms three more years of government funding

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
February 21 2023
Shaquille Aldridge, founder of the Duurunu Miru Dancers, performs at Giiyong Festival 2022. The cultural festival has secured three years of funding from the NSW government. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

The success of the 2022 Giiyong Festival has truly shone through and with a recent funding announcement from the NSW government, the cultural experience will be firmly established for another three years.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

