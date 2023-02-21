Magnet
Tide to Tip visits Wonboyn Lake: industry-led estuaries clean up

Updated February 21 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:30pm
Oyster growers will descend on the Far South Coast for the fourth annual Tide to Tip waterways clean-up on February 24, 2023.

The popular Tide to Tip event brought about by OceanWatch Australia is back and ready to clear Wonboyn lake of debris this weekend.

