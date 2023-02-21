Tide to Tip visits Wonboyn Lake: industry-led estuaries clean up

The popular Tide to Tip event brought about by OceanWatch Australia is back and ready to clear Wonboyn lake of debris this weekend.
On Friday 24th February, local oyster farmers on the Sapphire Coast will descend on to the foreshore of Wonboyn Lake, for the mass industry led clean-up event.
This is the fourth year of the event, which is organised by OceanWatch Australia, which sees oyster growers lead marine debris clean-ups in estuaries across the state.
READ ALSO:
Working out on the water every day, oyster farmers have an intimate knowledge of their local environment, and regularly collect rubbish they find floating in the estuary.
Tide to Tip not only provides a way for fishers and farmers to give back to the estuaries on which their livelihoods depend but helps to ensure Australian waterways remain pristine and healthy for generations to come.
Local oyster farmer, Kel Henry from Wonboyn Rock Oysters said he was looking forward to being a part of the event this year and "encourages everyone to get involved".
"The success of OceanWatch Australia's Tide to Tip Clean Up Events are apparent," he said.
Not only will oyster farmers clean-up the area, participants will also sort, curate and count the collected rubbish. A summary of the waste will be documented and analysed by the Australian Marine Debris Database - a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
In the previous three years the inaugural 'Tide to Tip" clean-up has resulted in the completion of 53 events.
Together with the help of 664 volunteers, over 30 tonnes of waste have been removed from our estuaries.
Partners include NSW Department of Primary Industries, South east and Hunter Local Land Services, Clean-up Australia, and OceanWatch Australia.
This project is supported by OceanWatch Australia, through funding from the Australian Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.