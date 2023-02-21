Works underway to restore timber jetty at Quarantine Bay in Eden

Restoration works are currently underway on the timber jetty at Quarantine Bay in Eden.
The restoration works once complete, will be used as a recreational fishing and viewing platform.
Contractors are carrying out the works which are expected to be complete by Friday 24 February, weather permitting.
The existing timber structure has been removed and timber headstocks, girders and an anti-slip surface platform are being installed.
This project is funded by the NSW Government Department of Primary Industries Recreational Fishing Trust and is delivered in conjunction with the 2021 Quarantine Bay Pontoon upgrade project.
